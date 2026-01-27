MADRID, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — In a groundbreaking strategic move for both companies, Archipelago and its luxury lifestyle hotel brand Huxley have partnered with the renowned Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini for the operation of luxury branded Hotels and Residences. Under this partnership, Archipelago has been appointed as the exclusive operating partner for Tonino Lamborghini luxury hotels and residences in the Dominican Republic, with a further expansion planned across other regions: Mexico, Indonesia and the Philippines. Tonino Lamborghini luxury hotels developed under this collaboration will be operated under a new hotel brand concept Tonino Lamborghini Hotels by Huxley, with operations extended to Tonino Lamborghini Residences across all related branded projects of the partnership.

This marks a significant step in the global expansion of the Tonino Lamborghini hospitality portfolio, jointly with one of the region’s most established and respected hospitality operators. The partnership reflects a shared vision and commitment to excellence to delivering refined luxury experiences inspired by Italian lifestyle.

“This is a truly innovative alliance that marries the operational and technological capabilities of Archipelago, through its Huxley luxury brand, and the unmistakable style, uncompromised spirit and unique design capabilities of the Tonino Lamborghini luxury lifestyle brand. We have received a fantastic response from our development partners for this concept, with the number of projects in the pipeline exceeding our initial expectations” commented Gerard Byrne, Managing Director, Archipelago.

The partnership has signed four projects to date across the Dominican Republic and Mexico, the first of which, Tonino Lamborghini Residences Cap Cana and Tonino Lamborghini Hotels by Huxley Cap Cana, was announced at international tourism trade fair, FITUR, in Madrid, Spain today. The project is being developed by Dominican Republic based Duna Development Group.

“This partnership represents an important milestone in my brand’s international growth, reflecting our commitment to excellence and to collaborating with partners who share our same values and a long-term vision. Together, this collaboration will drive an innovative hospitality and residential project, strengthening my brand presence in key international markets such as Dominican Republic, Mexico, Indonesia, and the Philippines” commented Dr. Tonino Lamborghini, founder of Tonino Lamborghini S.p.a.

About Archipelago

Archipelago is Southeast Asia’s largest privately owned hotel management group, overseeing 45,000+ rooms across 300+ properties in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceania. With a portfolio of 13 award-winning brands—including Aston, Alana, Huxley, and Harper—Archipelago provides high-performance hospitality frameworks designed for rapid scalability and operational excellence. By leveraging proprietary technology and an agile, independent business model, Archipelago delivers efficient, world-class management solutions tailored to global growth and regional hospitality ambitions.

About Tonino Lamborghini Group

Since 1981, Tonino Lamborghini brand has stood out for innovative design and exclusive luxury. With a product range spanning watches, eyewear, fashion accessories, hospitality, real estate, total living, luxury beverages, and electric golf carts, the brand embodies Italian elegance and sophistication.

