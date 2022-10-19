Grand Harbour traffic study complete, details to be shared with public
October calls for opportunity after opportunity for foodies to find their new fave eatery. Over 35 participating restaurants are exhibiting Cayman’s outstanding culinary cuisine for 31 whole days, with the added bonus of four Signature Brunches. The second Signature Brunch is on 23 October from 11 am, atSaltwater Grill, located in Galleria Plaza on West Bay Road.
Enjoy an “a La Carte” menu offering a fantastic selection of brunch and breakfast items. Smoke Salmon Eggs Benny, Coconut Cream Pancakes, Avocado Toast, Steak & Eggs, Omelettes. They’ve got every brunch pallet covered! And because everyone loves bubbles you can add bottomless bubbles for only $19. For the full menu click here.
Signature Brunches are being featured for a second year running, and with last year’s events being a huge hit, we don’t want you to miss out. Grab all your brunch pals and book your tables early. This is your opportunity to join the culinary celebration and treat yourself to fantastic food, and good vibes.
Who doesn’t love a good brunch and bubbly deal? Don’t wait till it’s all booked out!
Contact Saltwater Grill via email at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (345) 640 0010 to reserve your seat today.
Then, save the date for the final event and look out for more details to come:
30 October – Bayside
Keep in touch and follow Restaurant Month’s social channels for updates and all of the best RM2022 opportunities.
