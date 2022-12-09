Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic, testy match at Lusail’s Iconic Stadium to set up a semi-final against Croatia, after their World Cup quarter-final finished 2-2 after extra-time.

At least 14 yellow cards were handed out in the match on Friday which looked to be going Argentina’s way until the Netherlands equalised in the tenth minute of stoppage time.

A half hour of extra time saw no breakthroughs.

The Dutch failed to score their first two penalties in the shootout, while Argentina were flawless until they missed their fourth. Lisandro Martinez scored their final spot kick and kept Argentina’s World Cup dreams alive.

Argentina will play Croatia – who sensationally knocked out five-times world champions Brazil on penalties earlier on Friday – in the World Cup semi-final at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.

More to follow…