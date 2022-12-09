Argentina fans in the community of Trench Town in Kingston thoroughly enjoyed Brazil’s shock exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as they celebrated wildly after watching their bitter South American rivals lose to Croatia on penalties on Friday.

Brazil had dominated all phases of the quarterfinal game but just couldn’t get past Dominik Livakovic in goal in full time.

In the end, the five-time champions lost 4-2 in a shootout following a 1-1 scoreline.

Both goals came in the additional 30 minutes, first with Neymar scoring late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead and then with Bruno Petkovic equalizing in the 117th.

Argentina fans in Trench Town were watching the penalties ahead of their own quarter-final against the Netherlands, and when Marquinhos’s penalty came back off the post they could not contain their excitement, with fans jumping up and down.

However, the Trench Town fans will need to be careful not to see their early celebrations come back to bite them, otherwise, they could be drowning next.

Brazil’s defeat means the anticipated mouthwatering clash between the two teams will not materialize.

Should Argentina get past the Netherlands on Friday, they will then go up against Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Loop News videographer Marlon Reid was on hand to capture the moment.