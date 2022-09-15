The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation – MCII congratulates Arlen Seaton on being selected as a finalist for the Caribbean Rhythm Showcase in Jamaica this month. Arlen Seaton has been chosen as 1 of 20 emerging artistes originating in and around the region and was selected from more than 250 submissions in the preliminary round.

The Caribbean Rhythm Showcase allows regional artistes and entertainers to showcase their talents, collaborate with other musicians, and connect with music executives with the opportunity to generate regional and international interest through a joint partnership between the Caribbean Export Development Agency, the European Union and Headline Entertainment of Jamaica.

The Caribbean Rhythm Showcase will allow Antiguan and Barbudan artistes and others to showcase their talents, collaborate with other regional musicians, and connect to music executives with the opportunity to generate international interest.

Arlen Seaton is an Antiguan-born singer and songwriter, a graduate of Morehouse College of Performing Arts.

He has performed at local venues and festivals and has opened for international artistes, including Marica Griffith and Buju Banton.

The Caribbean Rhythm Showcase will be held Sunday, 18th September 2022, in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Government and People of Antigua and Barbuda and the Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation take this opportunity to wish Arlen Seaton all the best in this new and exciting venture.

