Three armed bandits escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash following their early morning invasion of Kaieteur News’ location at Saffon Street, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 01:15hrs whilst three employees were still at the office performing duties.

Reports are that a gold Spacio motorcar, whose registration number is unknown, stopped in front of the building. The trio exited the car and entered the building through an eastern door at the bottom flat.

The three employees were held at gunpoint and the bandits placed them into an office where they were instructed to stay on the ground.

One of the suspects remained with the victims and the other two suspects proceeded to the upper flat of the building, to the Accounts Department.

The door was secured with a padlock which was wrenched off. The lock on one of the desk drawers inside the Accounts Department was also broken off.

Under the said desk had a small safe with an undisclosed amount of cash which the suspects took. The suspects spent about five minutes in the building after which they exited through the front door and escaped in the said motorcar.

In addition to the undisclosed amount cash belonging to the entity, the suspects robbed the employees of their personal cash and cellular phones.

Police said CCTV cameras attached to the building were viewed by detectives but due to the face masks that the suspects had on it was difficult to identify them.

Investigations are in progress.