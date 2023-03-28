News

Singer Sharon Phillips performs at the 2022 Tobago Music Arts and Culture festival at Plymouth Recreation Grounds. File photo by David Reid

Tobago Festivals Commission CEO John Arnold says all is in place for an excellent hosting of Tobago Jazz Experience 2023.

Tobago Jazz, the first since 2019, will get under way with a gospel jazz concert on April 20, followed by Speyside Jazz on April 22. The grand international night will be held on April 23 with Boyz II Men and Koffee the headline acts.

Usually held at the Pigeon Point Beach Facility, international night has been shifted to Parade Grounds, Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Some of the Tobago artistes confirmed for this year are: Blessed Messenger, Positive, Stephanie Joseph and Sharon Phillips. Jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford, guitarist Theron Shaw and saxophonist Tony Paul, all Trinidadians, are also scheduled to perform.

Arnold is especially proud of the large number of local artistes in the cast.

Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday, Arnold said: “We have over 15 Tobagonian artistes that are going to be featured this year. I think that speaks to showcasing what is ours, those people who have done the work and have really been out there, and I think that speaks well for the festival.

“Apart from bringing visitors in, having a great festival for entertainment and spin-offs in the economy, I think showcasing our local acts is also one of the fundamental things about the festival this year.”

He said the entire team was blown away by the response of the general public when information on the event started to be released.

He said though the commission is working within tight constraints, patrons can look forward to an excellent event.

“Yes, 65 per cent of our visitors come from Trinidad, (so) we have the challenges of airlift, we have the challenges of sea transport and so on, and we are working on that with those agencies.”He spoke highly of all those involved in organising the festival.

“We have nine subcommittees and it’s a really solid bunch of people that are operating at Tobago Festivals Commission, and we have some of the agencies assisting, of course, and we also have the steering committee with the secretary of tourism (Tashia) Burris. I must say that collectively, there has been real good synergy.”