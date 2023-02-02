CABINET NOTES:

The treatment to be meted out to the visitors from West Africa who arrived on charters from West Africa and those who remain in Antigua.

The Cabinet examined the circumstances under which the Antigua Airways flights were conceived and originated.

The passengers were to be well-off citizens of Nigeria and neighbouring countries who wished to travel to the Caribbean as tourists.

(A well-established carrier known as Air Peace had made a request to commence a regular service between Nigeria and Antigua; the carrier chose to fly to Jamaica instead, since the ECCAA licence was taking a long time.) T

he Cabinet was informed that the visitors remaining in Antigua can be located in several small hotels and guest houses across the island.

An offer to return them to their country is to be made, though many are likely to choose to stay, it was reported. Some arrangement may likely be made to ensure that their status is legal.

