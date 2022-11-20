Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda is all set to host the Art in Antigua Exhibit from November 20, 2022, to November 26, 2022.

The visual arts exhibition will be hosted by the rocks group.

The art exhibition will be featured local artists, Guava, Emile Hill, Bert Kirchner Candi Coats and Dylan Phillips and many more.

Art in Antigua and Barbuda would like to warmly invite people to a special week-long art exhibition at Catherine’s Cafe.

ART EXHIBITED AT CATHERINE’S CAFÉ will be free to guests, and it will include special guest artist mark brown.

The art Catherine’s cafe will be held on 23RD November 2022.

There will also be a grand finale lunch at Rokuni on November 25, 2022.

Art and Jazz night dinner at Catherine’s Cafe will be held in the art exhibition in Antigua and Barbuda.

The timings will be 6 pm to 9 pm, and there will be XCD $325 PER PERSON.

GLASS OF SEGURA VIUDAS CAVA and FOUR COURSE MENU ON 25TH NOVEMBER

ART and MOULES FRITES DINNER AT CATHERINE’S CAFE at 6 pm – 9 pm XCD $275 PER PERSON

The viewing for art exhibition will be held from 11 am from November 21 to 25, 2022.

There will be all six of our exhibiting artists, including an exclusive from Mark Brown.

There will be presenting incredible works of art for sale.

There will be free pouring muscadet and moules frites.

On November 26, 2022, the grand finals of the art in Antigua Exhibit in Antigua.

There will be GRAND FINALE LUNCH AT ROKUNI from

3 pm – 6 pm and XCD $250 PER PERSON WELCOME DRINK NIBBLES and FEAST.

People can also make a RESERVATION, CALL (268) 463-6161 OR WHAT’S APP (268) 464-5283.

The PRICING SUBJECT of art in Antigua Exhibit will be stood at 12.5% SERVICE CHARGE.

Source: Associated Times

