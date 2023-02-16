Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Bahamas to take part in a meeting of the Caribbean Community, where the escalating crisis in Haiti will be a main topic.

But some experts are urging Trudeau to avoid promising Canadian military intervention.

Trudeau is to deliver remarks and meet with several of the leaders — including de facto Haitian prime minister Ariel Henry, who took power after the assassination of former president Jovenel Moise (jeh-veh-NEL’ moh-EEZ’).

Gangs have taken control of much of the country since the assassination, grinding its economy to a halt and hastening a resurgence of cholera.

A United Nations report last week detailed indiscriminate shootings, executions and rapes.

With the support of the U-N, Henry’s unelected government is seeking an external security force to quell the chaos.

Some Caribbean countries — including Jamaica and the Bahamas — have publicly committed to contributing to a force if one is established.

But Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, says a solution has to come from within Haitian society and be executed by Haitian police.