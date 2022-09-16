Flash Motors Limited (Flash), an electric mobility solutions company, has announced that former 100-metre world record holder Asafa Powell has joined its leadership team.

This week Flash launched its first TV commercial featuring Powell, who will sit on its advisory board.

According to Xavier Gordon, CEO of Flash, the move demonstrates a key part of the company’s core values, ensuring that authentically Jamaican voices have a seat at the decision-making table.

“Jamaican car culture is unique. We believe Asafa embodies the spirit of the Jamaican driver. He knows cars and how we, as Jamaicans, relate to them.”

Gordon added: “Apart from being a sports legend, Asafa is a notable leader in local auto culture. We are excited to have him on our team.”

Powell’s love for cars has evolved into the development of auto expertise, including technical knowledge and training in Motor Sports.

The sprinter has raced vehicles locally at Dover and Vernamfield and overseas in Australia and Europe.

According to Powell, the partnership represents him shifting into a new gear.

“Cars have always been my passion, everyone knows that. I grew up working on cars and to this day I still work on them in my spare time, so partnering with Flash was a natural fit. Every athlete is an entrepreneur; our success is literally powered by our body, our mental focus, our sweat.”

Powell added: “Just like the EV, we generate our own power, and it’s how and where we focus that power that matters most. It is up to each person how they choose to build their dream and I have chosen to build mine alongside Flash Motors”.

Powell hopes to set an example for young athletes whose resources often burn out quickly.

“Athletic careers start earlier and retire younger, so you need to have finances for the long haul to build your legacy,” he noted.

This is not the first of Flash’s local partnerships. The company, which focuses on electric transport solutions, including electric vehicles (EVs) and charging infrastructure, has joined forces with the Stewarts Auto Group, which conducts retail sales and service for Flash’s EV brands.

Recently, Flash led the charge for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) sponsored GOJ-EV Trial Program, with support from Stewart’s and the Jamaica Public Service Company.

This programme sees five government ministries, each receiving BYD EVs and ABB brand charging stations on loan so that government bodies can have first-hand experience of the cost efficiency of EVs.

Flash has also initiated discussions with the University of the West Indies regarding potential partnerships.

Gordon noted: “As members of the Jamaican Diaspora, myself and my co-founder Carey Escoffery understand the importance of circling back to reinvest in Jamaica’s future, and we truly take that to heart. Flash will continue to partner with local industry and icons at every level and in all territories”.