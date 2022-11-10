– Advertisement –

The Salvation Army has called on thieves who recently entered its Castries Headquarters on High Street and made off with several items to ask for help if they are in need rather than resort to theft.

Commanding Officer Wousdel Louis said his organisation would assist where possible.

However, he advised thieves that the Salvation Army does not have money.

“I want them to know that we don’t have money. They don’t need to come if they want money. Maybe the things we have for the less fortunate they will take them. But I can tell them please, instead of robbing us, it is better for them to bring something to us,” the Salvation Army Commanding Officer declared.

In addition, he advised individuals in need to ask rather than steal.

“Everyone who comes to ask, if we have, we give,” he observed.

Louis said on Sunday he discovered that two windows at the front of the Salvation Army building were open and items were missing.

“Because they did not have keys to pass through the doors, they had to go back through the windows. So they took transformers, fan, a box and some other things,” the Salvation Army official told St Lucia Times.

“Everything they could carry through the windows they took,” Louis stated.

He said he reported the theft to the police, and the Salvation Army would secure the windows through which the thieves entered.

“Because we are alive, we give God thanks,” Louis declared.

In addition, Louis explained that the Salvation Army does not work for itself but in the interest of the people of Saint Lucia.

“We feed people from Monday to Friday – the street people, those who cannot help themselves, and we feed the people at Cornerstone at Vigie Monday to Friday,” he said, adding that the number involved is some 120 individuals.

The Salvation Army also runs a Day Care for children and a thrift store.

Headline photo: Wousdel Louis (Courtesy HTS News)

