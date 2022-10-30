The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
At least 32 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India’s western state of Gujarat, officials say.
Hundreds have been plunged into River Macchu in Morbi town. Local footage shows people hanging off the partly-submerged suspension bridge.
It comes just days after the bridge was reopened following repairs.
Videos show scenes of chaos as onlookers attempt to rescue those trapped in the water as darkness fell.
Emergency responders from neighbouring districts have been sent to the scene to help with rescue efforts.
SOURCE: BBC News
