At least eight people have been killed and 30 others are in hospital after a large explosion destroyed part of a hotel in downtown Havana, the Cuban president’s office has said, citing local health officials.

In a series of tweets on Friday afternoon, the presidency said preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion at Hotel Saratoga was caused by a gas leak.

“So far, eight people have died and 30 are hospitalised,” said the office, which earlier had reported that 13 people also were missing.

Photos from Granma, the Cuban Communist Party’s official daily, showed images of the multi-storey hotel whose walls appeared to have been blown out by the blast.

Shortly after 11am local time (15:00 GMT), a cloud of dust and smoke billowed from the hotel.

Police and rescue workers flocked to the scene, cordoning off key points and buildings nearby, including the historic Capitolio building.

Debris is scattered after an explosion destroyed parts of the Hotel Saratoga [Alexandre Meneghini/Reuters]

The five-star, 96-room hotel in Old Havana has two bars, two restaurants and a rooftop pool, according to its website.

The hotel was remodelled by a British company after the fall of the Soviet Union and was considered the place to go for visiting government officials and celebrities for many years.

It had been set for a post-pandemic reopening in four days, according to its Facebook page.

Ruaridh Nicoll, a journalist in Havana, told Al Jazeera from the scene of the explosion that the entire front of Hotel Saratoga had collapsed.

“There is a lot of police; there’s a lot of medics still arriving,” Nicoll said. “I believe the hospitals have cleared the decks and are preparing to receive people.”

He cited a witness as saying that the building started to collapse inward from the second and third floors after the blast. “It looks like there was an explosion from deep within the hotel,” he said.

The office of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted photos of him at the site of the explosion alongside other state officials, including the prime minister. Diaz-Canel also visited injured patients at hospitals in Havana, his office said.