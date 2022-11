The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

The newly-installed Attorney General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Grenville Williams has signaled his commitment to pursue a progressive legislative agenda, in service to the nation.

Mr. Williams gave this assurance, as he delivered remarks at an official swearing in ceremony, held on Friday at Government House.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/COMMITMENT-WILLIAMS.mp3