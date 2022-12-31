Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Auto body repairman shot dead at home in Mandeville

‘Babsy’s’ brother, Hamlin Grange, awarded Order of Canada

Jamaica to host anti-doping forum with WADA boss

Brentford hands West Ham 5th straight Premier League loss

Recording artiste Shakespear D-Dondadda mourns death of young son

Faes scores 2 own goals as Liverpool beat Leicester 2-1

Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr signs Cristiano Ronaldo

Holness to extend Vale Royal Talks invitation to Opposition in January

Al Nassr set to confirm blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Lewandowski suspension temporarily lifted for Barcelona

Friday Dec 30

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

30 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Thirty-eight-year-old Jewill Boxx, an auto body repairman of Greenvale Road in Mandeville, Manchester, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant at his home on Friday, December 30.

Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 4:15 pm, Boxx was working in his yard when a lone gunman alighted from a motor vehicle and fired several times at him.

He was hit, and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue into the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Auto body repairman shot dead at home in Mandeville

Jamaica News

‘Babsy’s’ brother, Hamlin Grange, awarded Order of Canada

Sport

Jamaica to host anti-doping forum with WADA boss

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR