Thirty-eight-year-old Jewill Boxx, an auto body repairman of Greenvale Road in Mandeville, Manchester, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant at his home on Friday, December 30.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 4:15 pm, Boxx was working in his yard when a lone gunman alighted from a motor vehicle and fired several times at him.
He was hit, and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations continue into the incident.