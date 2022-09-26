The Providence Stadium was sold out for the big clash

There are tickets available for the knockout games at the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with home side, Guyana Amazon Warriors, now confirmed as second placed finishers.

The Amazon Warriors first match will see them take on Barbados Royals at 10am on Tuesday 27 September at the National Stadium in Providence.

If the Warriors win that match, they will automatically qualify for the Hero CPL final. If they lose, they will have another chance to make the final by playing the winner of Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs at 19:00h on Wednesday 28 September.

Tickets will be on sale at the Box Office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown and online at cplt20.com from 9:00h on Monday 26 September.

Pricing for the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches are below:

Mound $2,500 GYD

Orange $3,300 GYD

Red $5,500 GYD

Green $6,000 GYD

Tickets will be on sale for the following fixtures:

10:00h – September 27 – Qualifier 1 – Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

19:00h – September 27 – Eliminator – Saint Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs

19:00h – September 28 – Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

Tickets purchased from unauthorized sellers will be voided and will not be accepted at the stadium. Fans are also reminded never to buy printouts of e-tickets from third party sellers, these will not be accepted for entry.

Fans who try to purchase more than the allowed limits by making multiple orders risk their orders being cancelled in full.