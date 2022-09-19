DAILY MAIL:

King Charles III met the rebellious Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda at Buckingham Palace today just days after he threatened to hold a republican referendum to ditch The Crown and remove Britain’s monarch as the Commonwealth country’s head of state – ahead of the ‘reception of the century’ for 1,000 VIPs including world leaders and foreign royals tonight.

The new sovereign smiled and waved at well-wishers who cheered him as he was driven through the palace gates in the state Rolls-Royce this afternoon.

After meeting Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at 12.15pm, Charles shook hands with Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who has renewed efforts to stage a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years of the Queen‘s death.

The King and Queen Consort Camilla will tonight host hundreds of dignitaries, from world leaders including US President Joe Biden, New Zealand’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian premier Justin Trudeau to senior members of the British royal family, ambassadors from almost all nations, and foreign royals including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and the Kings and Queens from Holland, Norway and Spain.

Most dignitaries are also expected to view the Queen‘s coffin in the ancient heart of Parliament after being given a VIP timeslot – raising the prospect that mourners who have queued through the night will pay their respects with leaders of the free world.

However, guests asked to wear lounge suits and morning dress rather than ball gowns and white tie as would be expected at a usual state event at the King’s London home. They will arrive at 6pm for drinks and canapes in the Buckingham Palace picture gallery and state apartments.

And reports suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were ‘uninvited’ to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals this evening.

Mr Biden, who flew in late last night, said that the Queen ‘defined an era’ after she reigned for a record-breaking 70 years. Australia’s anti-monarchy Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who viewed the lying-in-state and met Charles yesterday, told Sky News Australia that the Queen was ‘a constant reassuring presence’. There was also a private audience at Buckingham Palace for Ms Ardern, which like Australia and 12 other Commonwealth realms now counts Charles as its sovereign.

King Charles III with Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuba Gaston Browne in Buckingham Palace

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III receives Prime Minister Liz Truss

The King met with the Prime Minister in the 1844 Room in Buckingham Palace

King Charles smiled as he was driven through the gates of Buckingham Palace

King Charles smiling and waving at well-wishers as he arrives at Buckingham Palace

King Charles arrive at Buckingham Palace ahead of a grand reception of 1,000 VIPs

Well-wishers cheered and waved at the monarch as he was driven in the state Rolls-Royce to the palace

King Charles III passing well-wishers as he arrives at Buckingham Palace

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Stansted on Air Force One last night

Britain’s King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, as he receives realm prime ministers in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace yesterday

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau pay respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Westminster Hall

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will be heading to London for the event

Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are expected at the Buckingham Palace reception

The discussion between King Charles III (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) was kept secret due to ‘protocol’, but Mr Albanese hinted that they discussed environment issues, including climate change

Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren (clockwise from front centre) the Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil

Members of the public pay their respects as they pass Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP