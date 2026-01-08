News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Thurs. Jan. 8, 2025: Extradition proceedings involving businessman Nazar Mohamed and his son, Guyana’s presumed opposition leader, Azruddin Mohamed of the WIN Party, were adjourned on Thursday after the prosecution introduced a document that had not been previously reviewed by the defence.

Nasar Mohammed, l. and WIN Party leader, Azruddin Mohamed, r.

Presiding Magistrate Judy Latchman made it clear that the court would not tolerate unnecessary delays, stating pointedly, “This is not a game of chess; there will be no jumping,” as she emphasized the need for the matter to proceed efficiently.

During the hearing, lead prosecutor Terrence Williams informed the court that the prosecution was disclosing a statement from Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Hugh Todd, which he said formed part of the state’s case.

Defence attorneys objected to the late disclosure, arguing that they had not been given sufficient time to review the new material or obtain instructions from their clients. They told the court that the statement was reportedly emailed by Glenn Hanoman on Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 1:00 p.m., and requested that the extradition proceedings either be halted or adjourned.

In response, Williams assured the court that no further documents were anticipated beyond those already disclosed, adding that the prosecution would comply with its duty to disclose should any new material arise.

Magistrate Latchman, however, ruled that the court would not permit any additional disclosures going forward. She acknowledged, nevertheless, that the defence must be afforded adequate time to consider the newly introduced document before the case proceeds.

As a result, the extradition matter has been adjourned and is scheduled to resume on February 5, 2026.

The extradition proceedings stem from a request by United States authorities and are being conducted under Guyana’s Fugitive Offenders Act, with both Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed currently on bail pending the outcome of the committal hearing.