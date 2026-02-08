News Americas, SANTA CLARA, CA, Sun. Feb. 8, 2026: In the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium, Puerto Rico-born, Grammy-winning superstar, Bad Bunny delivered more than a performance during his historic appearance – he delivered a powerful statement of Puerto Rican culture and unity across the Caribbean and the Americas.

Performers wave the flags of sovereign countries in the Caribbean and the Americas at the conclusion of Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performance during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

While the Puerto Rican icon proudly centered his homeland’s culture throughout the electrifying set, the closing moments of the show widened the spotlight. As the music swelled and the stage transformed, several Caribbean flags were waved as he closed the performance with his dancers, including the flags of Guyana, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, – a visual salute that resonated deeply across the region and the global diaspora.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny performs during Super Bowl LX Patriots vs Seahawks Apple Music Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

The gesture was unmistakable: this was not only a Puerto Rican moment, but a pan-Caribbean and Americas celebration on the world’s largest entertainment stage.

Fans across the Caribbean and in diaspora communities erupted online, praising the artist for recognizing islands that are rarely acknowledged at global mega-events. Social media quickly filled with clips and screenshots of the flags, with viewers calling the finale “historic,” “intentional,” and “long overdue.”

Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny, whose artistry has consistently challenged borders of language, culture, and geography, has long emphasized his cultural identity as central — not peripheral — to global culture. Ending the halftime show with a tapestry of Caribbean flags underscored that message: the region is not invisible, and its people are part of the global story.

In a broadcast watched by hundreds of millions worldwide, the moment stood as a rare and affirming image for Puerto Rico and Caribbean culture and history, reminding viewers that the Caribbean’s influence extends far beyond its shores.

As the final notes faded and the flags waved, one message was clear: Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and the Americas showed up — and the world saw it.

OTHER PERFORMERS

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also performed with Bady Bunny, whose lively appearance followed an explosive musical mélange – reggaeton, bomba, hip-hop, and pop. The singer powered through a vibrant set anchored by “Tití Me Preguntó,” moving across a colorful backdrop of bamboo stalls, taco stands, and glittering jewelry displays that evoked street life across Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

The party intensified with “Yo Perreo Solo” and a provocative verse from “Safaera.” Dressed in a cream suit, Bad Bunny climbed atop a pink, shuttered house, dancing before crashing through the roof, kicking open the door, and rejoining his dancers in a high-energy tribute to his mentor Daddy Yankee with a rousing performance of “Gasolina.”

The halftime spectacle pulsed with cultural references and constant motion – from choreographed chaos to intimate moments – including a spontaneous, crowd-pleasing gesture when Bad Bunny handed one of his newly won Grammy awards to a young boy on the field.

As the show reached its finale with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Bad Bunny shouted, “God bless America!” while a wave of flags from around the world streamed behind him, transforming the field into a moving mosaic of global and Caribbean identity.

