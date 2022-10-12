Water polo coach, Tyrese Beckles has been awarded a scholarship by Olympic Solidarity (OS) to attend a coaching clinic in Budapest, Hungary.

The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) nominated Coach Beckles for the OS scholarship on the recommendation of the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association.

Beckles will be taking in the International Coaching Course (ICC) from October 3 to December 9 at the Hungarian University of Sports Science.

The course focuses on the sporting disciplines of judo, handball, volleyball, water polo and wrestling. The International Relations Center has organised this non-degree full-time course, which is held in cooperation with the International Olympic Committee’s Olympic Solidarity programme. The programme is designed to promote and develop excellence in coaching.

Beckles, a member of the Barbados National Water Polo Team, is among the students participating in the water polo training. Participants will receive intensive education in sport psychology, anatomy, physiology, sport management, sport pedagogy, sport sociology, sport administration, sport and research and sport practice. Graduates of the programme will receive the ICC Coach’s Diploma.

Director of the National Olympic Academy, Vaneisha Cadogan, said that the BOA is thrilled that Beckles has been awarded an OS scholarship, allowing him to be on the receiving end of this excellent training opportunity.

“The BOA is pleased that our candidate was selected for the ICC 2022 Autumn Course, providing an opportunity for one of our coaches to be exposed to world-class training, which can help to elevate water polo in Barbados. We look forward to Tyrese returning and applying the knowledge he gains to help advance the sport and the young athletes he coaches,” said Cadogan.