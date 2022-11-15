News

File photo

A group of bandits overpowered a security guard and stole two Toyota Hiace vans filled with goods in a robbery in Trinicity early on Tuesday morning.

Police said a 35-year-old security guard who works for Dynamite Security Services was on duty at the WebSource compound at the Trincity Business Park, when five bandits, two of whom had guns, stormed the guard booth and announced a robbery.

They tied up the guard and cut open several metal doors to different warehouses before they found the keys to the vans.

The bandits then forced the guard to open the front gate of the compound and drove of.Arouca police visited the scene with crime scene investigators from the North Central Division.

WebSource, on its official Facebook account, confirmed the robbery hs taken place and urged the public to report to the police if they saw the missing vans.