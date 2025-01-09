MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Baptist Health International, part of Baptist Health South Florida, and Doctors Hospital, a leading provider of private-sector hospital and healthcare services in the Cayman Islands, proudly unveiled a strategic collaboration aimed at pursuing Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation in 2025. With accreditation, Doctors Hospital will join a select number of institutions on the Island to attain this prestigious recognition, setting a new benchmark for quality healthcare delivery in the Caribbean.

Leaders from Baptist Health International and Doctors Hospital celebrate their strategic collaboration to pursue Joint Commission International Accreditation, marking a pivotal step toward elevating healthcare standards in the Cayman Islands.

With a partnership spanning 12 years, Baptist Health International has supported Doctors Hospital through advisory and consulting services. The two-year collaboration to prepare the hospital for the JCI survey underscores the institutions’ shared commitment to elevating healthcare standards in the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean region. The institutions will collaborate on knowledge transfer, education and quality initiatives.

“We have worked closely with Doctors Hospital in its pursuit of excellence in healthcare and are pleased to embark on a new phase of this partnership, recognizing the hospital’s pursuit of JCI accreditation as a testament to its ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier services to patients in the Cayman Islands,” said Rogelio E. Ribas, M.D., corporate vice president of Baptist Health International. “We are proud to support Doctors Hospital in this journey and look forward to continuing our collaboration to advance healthcare standards in the Caribbean region.”

With its multidisciplinary team of medical experts, Baptist Health International will offer comprehensive advisory services, assessments, training and readiness support to Doctors Hospital throughout the JCI accreditation process. The hospital will also participate in Baptist Health International’s Observership Program and attend healthcare symposiums, both in-person in Miami and virtually.

“With continuous support and inspiration from our partners at Baptist Health International, we are thrilled to take this monumental step on our journey toward excellence in healthcare,” said Dr med Yaron Rado, chair of the hospital’s Board of Directors and chief radiologist. “The next two years will bring a range of Baptist Health physicians and nurses to Grand Cayman, enriching our capabilities and reinforcing our dedication to serving our patients. We are grateful for the unwavering support of Baptist Health International throughout this journey, and look forward to further elevating healthcare standards in the Caribbean region together.”

About Baptist Health International

Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 13,000 international patient visits at Baptist Health facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. Baptist Health International is dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality services for international physicians and their patients, including hospital admissions, outpatient medical exams, medical second opinions and physician consultations, as well as concierge services. For more information, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services

For more information on Baptist Health International’s collaborations and advisory services, please visit https://baptisthealth.net/international-services/international-healthcare-professionals/international-collaborations or email [email protected].

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. The organization includes Baptist Health Medical Group, Baptist Health Quality Network and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Doctors Hospital

Doctors Hospital, founded in 2000 and located in the heart of George Town, Grand Cayman, is recognized as a leading provider of international-standard healthcare services in the Caribbean. The hospital is dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care, offering a comprehensive range of medical services that incorporate the latest advancements in diagnostic testing, imaging, and specialized physician care. As one of the most advanced healthcare facilities in the region, Doctors Hospital is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals. The hospital is committed to providing personalized care that meets the highest global standards, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible treatment and outcomes. Doctors Hospital is a trusted healthcare institution that combines modern medical practices with a community-focused approach, serving both local residents and international patients. The hospital’s reputation for excellence is built on a foundation of clinical expertise, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to improving patient health. For more information, please visit https://www.doctorshospital.ky

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. It seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 21,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org.