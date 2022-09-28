Home Business BARBADOS-FINANCE-Government welcomes new ratings by Standard and Poor’s BARBADOS-FINANCE-Government welcomes new ratings by Standard and Poor’s By - September 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Cana News Business Post Content Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BARBADOS-FINANCE-Barbados PM outlines Bridgetown Agenda BELIZE-TRADE-Belize signs MOU with Canada-CARICOM Export Deployment Mechanism CARIBBEAN-BUSINESS-Caribbean companies benefit from EU funded project