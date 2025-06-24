By Keith Bernard

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 24, 2025: As someone with family ties to Barbados and a deep personal affection for the island, I was disheartened by the recent article “Bradshaw, Abrahams warn of new crime wave in Barbados.” I’ve been visiting for many years — not just as a tourist, but as someone who considers this island a second home. That is why I feel compelled to share a perspective from abroad.

Bathsheba, Barbados. (Felicia J. Persaud image)

Barbados has long stood out in the Caribbean for its sense of peace, warmth, and security. These qualities aren’t just attractive to visitors — they’re foundational to the country’s tourism economy. News of a “new crime wave,” especially when highlighted so prominently, has serious implications. The fallout from this kind of announcement is tantamount to the aftermath of a hurricane on a tourist island: even if the damage is not seen everywhere, the psychological and economic impact is swift and widespread. Bajans cannot unring this bell.

Tourism is built on more than beautiful beaches. It is built on confidence — in safety, in hospitality, in consistency. When that confidence is shaken, even temporarily, it affects travel decisions. Cancellations follow. Visitor numbers dip. And ultimately, the small businesses and hardworking families who rely on tourism feel the strain most.

I write this not in criticism, but with concern and care. Barbados is too special to let fear define its future. I sincerely hope that the authorities will respond decisively and with clarity, not only to tackle the root causes of crime but to reassure both citizens and visitors that safety remains a national priority.

Barbados deserves to be known not for troubling headlines, but for the strength and resilience of its people.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Keith Bernard is a Guyanese-born, NYC-based analyst and a frequent contributor to News Americas.