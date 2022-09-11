Barbados Royals’ David Miller (L) and Quinton de Kock (R) during today’s match against Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Barbados Royals secured their fifth straight victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a win over Jamaica Tallawahs by eight wickets.

The Barbados Royals won the toss and chose to field, getting off to a dream start by removing opener Brandon King for a duck. However, once again it was captain Rovman Powell who took charge for the Tallawahs, scoring his second successive half century to take his side to 153/7 after 20 overs.

In their chase, Barbados Royals bounced back after the early dismissal of Kyle Mayers with their South African contingent of Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch and captain David Miller combining across the innings to guide the side to victory by eight wickets.

Jamaica Tallawahs lost King in the first over as Mayers demonstrated his ability with the ball. Amir Jangoo and Powell formed a 57-run partnership that was supported by some power hitting later on from Raymon Reifer and Fabian Allen. West Indies fast bowler Obed McCoy was the stand out bowler for the Royals, taking 3 wickets for 24 runs as the Tallawahs finished on 153/7.

Barbados Royals were in early trouble in their chase as opener Mayers was dismissed in the second over, but a magnificent partnership of 117 runs between de Kock and Bosch stifled the Tallawah bowlers. Once Bosch lost his wicket, Miller came in and scored 16 runs off 8 balls in a nervy finish to take his side across the line with just one ball to spare.

The win means Barbados Royals maintain their unbeaten start to the season and retain their spot at the top of the league table, while Jamaica Tallawahs remain second.

