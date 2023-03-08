The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has announced the senior men’s squad which will be going head to head with St Vincent and the Grenadines in an international friendly match this Wednesday, March 8 at the Wildey Turf.

The 23-man squad was revealed in an announcement on the BFA’s social media pages on Monday, March 6.

“Squad Announcement! Our 23-man squad has been named for Wednesday’s international friendly against St Vincent and the Grenadines at the Wildey Turf as we prepare for the Concacaf Nations League next month,” the announcement read.

The team will comprise of goalkeepers Liam Brathwaite – Wotton Football Club; Kevon Allsopp – Deacons Football Club and Raheem Agard – White Hall. The defenders are Rashad Smith – Weymouth Wales, Ramon Griffith – UWI Blackbirds, Shane Codrington – Ellerton Football Club, Kemar Holligan – Empire Club, Mario Williams – Weymouth Wales, Andre Applewhaite – Weymouth Wales, and Ramon Manning – Paradise Football Club.

Midfielders include Jomo Harris – Paradise Football Club; Devonte Richards; Akeem Chandler – Paradise Football Club; Omani Leacock; Ackeel Applewhaite – Weymouth Wales; Nadre Butcher – Weymouth Wales; Rashad Jules – Ellerton Football Club; Elijah Downey – Wotton Football Club; Shaquan Collymore – Ellerton Football Club; Shaquan Clarke – Ellerton Football Club; with Forwards, Tajio James; Armando Lashley – Paradise Football Club and Antoine Greaves – Wotton.