Barbara Walters, a pioneering TV journalist whose talent for interviewing people made her one of the best-known United States media figures, has passed away at 93.

Walters died while surrounded by her loved ones at home.

Before being promoted to co-host in 1974,she started her career in national broadcasting in 1961 as a reporter, writer, and panelist for NBC’s “Today” show

As the first female nightly news anchor, Walters joined ABC News in 1976.

The Barbara Walters Specials and “10 Most Fascinating Facts” were introduced by Walters on that network.

During her 50-year career, Walters interviewed every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon, as well as world leaders and celebrities.

In addition, she produced several television shows.

