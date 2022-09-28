After just two rounds of matches completed in the Old Boys League Football Invitational Tournament (OBL-FIT), the Bayland Masters and RX Pro Vintage Masters have taken joint custody of the top spot in the competition.

Last weekend at the Empire Sports Club, Bayland Masters were relentless as they defeated Unity FC 4-1.

A brace from Wesley Alleyne in the 30th and 40th minutes, inspired an outstanding performance from the guys from the Bayland.

Brian Dangler (45th) and Robert Harewood (49th) completed the score card for the Bayland Masters.

Rodney Barker of Empire Masters plays a penetrative pass to a teammate, in an attempt to unlock the defense of RX Pro Vintage Masters

Former national midfielder Levere Blackman was the lone goal scorer for Unity FC, converting in the 35th minute.

RX Pro Vintage Masters dismissed host, Empire Club 3-0.

Rodney Kirton scored twice in the second half as Empire was a bit too hospitable to their guest.

Kirton scored in the 32nd and 39th minutes and Adrian Cumberbatch netted in the 46th minute to hand RX Pro Vintage Masters their first victory of the season.

Black Rock Masters and Trents Masters are still in search of their first win of the 2022 competition, as they played to 0-0 tie.

Benfica Masters and Exactly Unified Masters also played to a 0-0 result.