Non-teaching staff at the Barbados Community College (BCC) walked off the job to protest over a number of issues on Tuesday.

Some of the grievances identified included supervisory issues, staff shortages and outstanding payments owed to the non-teaching staff. Speaking to Loop News, the fed general workers highlighted that issues at the Ivy, St Michael institution have “boiled over”.

“A bucket doesn’t get full with a drop of water…. It isn’t that one day we got up and said we were done with that. It is the pressure that the people we were putting on us all the time that we can’t stand for,” said a worker who requested anonymity.

The worker indicated the staff was overworked but management was reluctant to hire more people.

“People gone home sick and you aren’t bringing in people…you got people at the bottom working double up, that ain’t fair to nobody.”

“They dragging they foot saying they aint got no money for that,” he indicated.

Debbie Rudder told Loop she hoped for a quick resolution. She explained that the workers were to be paid for their efforts in the national clean up following the ashfall from the La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent and the Grenadines two years ago. However, they have yet to be compensated.

“I would like them to come to an agreement as soon as possible so they can bring on more staff. And the ashfall money, we would like because we worked very hard [for it]. If other people get theirs, we deserve our own too,” Rudder added.

The work stoppage occurred after 8 am, and workers were back on the job by 11 am. Representatives from the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) led by general secretary Richard Green met with BCC officials.

NUPW general secretary, Richard Green, told Loop News that following the meeting with the principal Annette Alleyne, deputy principal Dr Cheryl Weekes and the chairman of the Board of Management, a formal submission of the grievances will be submitted to the college.

“Of particular note was the outstanding payment to the non-teaching staff or some special duties in which they performed last year which they felt needed was not being addressed as quickly as they should. There were some other grievances that were also outstanding, some of a supervisory nature,” Greene disclosed.

“A number of commitments were made to resolve some of these outstanding grievances and the NUPW was tasked with compiling those grievances and documenting them and writing formally to the Board of the Barbados Community College,” he continued.

NUPW and the BCC Board of Management will reconvene on March 2 to resolve the issues highlighted.