Forty (40) year-old Cecilia Augustin was placed on remand at the Bordelais CorrectionalFacility) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
She was placed in a one-person cell on the female unit upon her arrival.
Ms. Augustin complained of a waist ache and the Dennery Fire Station was contactedfor assistance around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Augustin was transmitted via ambulance to the Dennery Hospital for medical care, in the company of a female correctional officer.
She had been placed in the custody of the BCF on two remand warrants which included possession of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in public.
The Bordelais Correctional Facility was notified of the passing of Cecilia Augustin at 20:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and has subsequently informed the family of her passing.
The BCF currently awaits the findings of the post mortem of the deceased.
SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs/SLT
