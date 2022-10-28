– Advertisement –

Forty (40) year-old Cecilia Augustin was placed on remand at the Bordelais CorrectionalFacility) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

She was placed in a one-person cell on the female unit upon her arrival.

Ms. Augustin complained of a waist ache and the Dennery Fire Station was contactedfor assistance around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Augustin was transmitted via ambulance to the Dennery Hospital for medical care, in the company of a female correctional officer.

She had been placed in the custody of the BCF on two remand warrants which included possession of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in public.

The Bordelais Correctional Facility was notified of the passing of Cecilia Augustin at 20:20 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022 and has subsequently informed the family of her passing.

The BCF currently awaits the findings of the post mortem of the deceased.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs/SLT

