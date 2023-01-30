The Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) made their return to the domestic sports arena last night, when the football team contested their first Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League encounter for the 2023 season.

Playing at the BFA Wildey Turf, the BDFSP edged Abrahams United Silver Sands 2-1 in the opening match of the double-header fixture.

In the second match, league contenders Ellerton SC scored two second half goals to defeat Deacons FC 2-0.

After a goalless first half, Jamal Chandler gave the BDFSP the lead in the 64th minute, when he unleashed a ferocious right footed effort from outside of the penalty area.

The ball struck the underside of the crossbar before goalkeeper Jamal Moore could react and the referee awarded a goal to the soldiers.

Four minutes later Devene Gale-Forde equalized for Silver Sands, but in the 85th minute Ishaem Ellis scored the match winner for the BDFSP.

Deacons FC is finding the early going in the 2023 Premier League difficult.

Roshon “Speedy” Gittens had an excellent performance versus Deacons FC, which included an assist

The “Farmers” suffered their second successive defeat of the season and will need to regroup quickly if they are to have any positive impact on the league this season.

In typical fashion, Ellerton controlled the majority of the possession, but found it difficult to break down a very stubborn and organized Deacons FC defense.

Shane Hermas broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute and Anson Barrow completed the score card in the 82nd minute to hand Ellerton their first win of the season.