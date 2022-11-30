News

Image courtesy Pixabay –

THE Beacon Insurance Company has reported that some of its IT systems have recently been affected by a security incident.

As a precautionary measure, the company said in a news release, it has isolated certain systems to facilitate remediation and preemptive measures in accordance with internal protocols, and have managed to substantially contain the effect of the incident.

“Our teams are diligently working to protect and restore all systems as a matter of priority. At this stage, the focus is protecting the integrity of all IT infrastructure and data, including policyholder data, to minimise further disruptions and discomfort.”

Beacon apologised for any inconvenience which may be caused by its ongoing rehabilitative and preemptive work.

“We wish to assure our customers that these measures should not adversely affect our daily operational transactions.”