President Dr Irfaan Ali said that the Albouystown Beautification Project is one of the major transformational projects underway in the country, designed to uplift the lives of residents.

The Head of State made this statement during an impromptu visit to inspect the ongoing works in the community on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that the project would not only uplift the entire community, provide new areas for recreation and enhance its general appearance but “importantly this project is going to enhance the value here”.

In addition to the beautification project, the President explained that the drainage system and cross streets would also be upgraded into concrete walkways and pathways.

He also assured that space will be made available for individuals providing services along the walkways and streets.

“We’re going to set aside a piece of land, we are going to take all the services, give people small areas that have common services so that they will not lose their economic income.”

This initiative, he reiterated, is part of what his Administration is doing to transform every community in the country, to bring value, create greater prosperity, and improve living standards and livelihoods.

“I’m very pleased to walk through the entire community today. As I said, as far as time gives us the opportunity we will be visiting every single community, to ensure that we work with all the people of the country, to uplift their lives and to bring development.”

During his walkthrough of the community, the President also stopped to greet and listen to the concerns of residents.

The $1.4bn Albouystown Beautification Project was officially launched in August of this year and will also include the upgrading of Cemetery Road to four lanes.

The Head of State was joined by the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, the Honourable Deodat Indar and technical officers of the Government.