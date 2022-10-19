REAL NEWS: Following allegations, by concerned relatives, of an infestation of bedbugs at the Fiennes Institute, an official source has confirmed that these reports are, indeed, true.

Worse, the official says, senior citizens who are bedridden are being ravaged not only by the bedbugs – but staff believe they are being bitten by roaches, as well.

The official tells REAL News that Management of the Government’s old-age care home tried to address the problem by calling in the Central Board of Health, and some fumigation of the premises was done.

However, the problem has not been corrected and the infestation continues.

The official believes the spraying exercise was inadequate because the disabled residents cannot be easily moved and, so, the exterminator was unable to get to the source of the infestation.

In addition, the person says, urine is known to attract vermin and mattresses might not be changed as often as they should.

However, the greater blame is being laid on the Ministry of Health for failing to provide “the right kind” of cleaning supplies and in enough quantity.

Reportedly, even bleach is provided in insufficient quantity – “less than you would use in your house,” the source says – forcing cleaners to “stretch the supply to make it last” or Management to buy items from their own pockets.

“So the place might be cleaned, but it isn’t cleaned properly…like an institution should be,” the person charges.

Asked whether Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph is aware of the situation, the official was dismissive, saying that the staff and residents of The Fiennes are “too low on the totem pole to matter” to the Minister.

“But this is not right,” the source says. “This should not be happening. Our old people deserve better treatment than this.”

