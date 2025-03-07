News Americas, New York, NY, March 7, 2024: Jamaican dancehall icon Beenie Man is set to make a triumphant return to the U.S. stage for the first time in 13 years as he joins the star-studded lineup at the Jazz in the Gardens music festival this weekend.

The highly anticipated event, now in its 18th year, will fill the air with smooth jazz, island vibes, and R&B classics at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Recognized as one of the largest Black music festivals in the U.S., Jazz in the Gardens continues to showcase A-list talent while celebrating local artists, food vendors, and cultural experiences.

FLASHBACK – Beenie Man performing at the MOBO Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on November 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

“Most music festivals fizzle out, but Jazz in the Gardens continues to grow,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.

Beenie Man’s Long-Awaited U.S. Return

Beenie Man, known as the “King of Dancehall,” last performed in the U.S. over a decade ago and is ready to bring his signature high-energy stage presence to Miami Gardens on Sunday, March 9th.

“Dancehall music has been my whole entire life,” he told Local 10’s Alexis Frazier. “My journey through music is to work hard in the studio and even harder on stage.”

The Grammy-winning Jamaican superstar will share the stage with an impressive roster of performers, including Caribbean roots Doug E Fresh and Fat Joe, as well as New Edition, Toni Braxton, Jah Rule and Remy Ma, making this year’s festival a must-attend event for music lovers across genres. On

A Festival with Cultural and Economic Impact

Jazz in the Gardens has grown from a small parking lot gathering into a premier music destination, attracting thousands of fans from across the U.S. and the Caribbean.

“You’re going to have people from the Bahamas, Chicago, Los Angeles flocking to Miami Gardens,” said Harris. “They’re going to utilize the hotels, the restaurants, and other entertainment and hospitality venues.”

In addition to providing world-class entertainment, the festival serves as an economic driver for Miami Gardens, generating millions in revenue and creating thousands of jobs. A portion of the proceeds also supports local churches, schools, and nonprofit organizations.

Jazz in the Gardens has long been a platform for South Florida talent, honoring legends like the late Betty Wright while continuing to highlight emerging artists.

“Like Pretty Porcelain is going to be a part of it, Uncle Luke is a legend and he’s going to be a part of this,” Harris added. “We try to capture as many local artists as we possibly can.”

While festival events are already underway, the main concerts kick off tomorrow, Saturday, March 8th with performances from Haitian immigrant Wyclef Jean, YG Marley, Jamaican roots Busta Rhymes and Lauryn Hill among others.

For more information on the festival, click here.