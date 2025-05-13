News Americas, New York, NY, May 13, 2025: Jamaican-born dancehall icon Beenie Man is set to make a special appearance at the VP Records Retail Store in Queens, New York, this Friday, May 16, for an exclusive in-store meet and greet with fans.

Meet dancehall legend Beenie Man in Queens, NY on May 16 at VP Records. Enjoy exclusive offers, a live Irie Jam Radio broadcast, and get concert details for his UBS Arena show.

The event will take place from 4 PM to 8 PM at 170-19 Jamaica Avenue and will feature a live broadcast from Irie Jam Radio 97.1FM HD3 throughout the evening. Fans will have the opportunity to meet the Grammy-winning Jamaican entertainer, purchase exclusive Beenie Man vinyl and CDs, and enjoy a 10% discount on all Beenie Man music available in-store during the event.

This rare meet-and-greet comes ahead of Beenie Man’s much-anticipated “King of the Dancehall Tour” performance at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, Elmont, New York, on Saturday, May 24. The concert will also feature high-energy performances from Caribbean stars including Christopher Martin, Lyrikal, Louie Culture, and Kevin Lyttle, along with surprise guest appearances. Tickets for the concert are available now via Ticketmaster.

Dancehall fans and music lovers are encouraged to come out, connect with “The Doctor” himself, and enjoy a festive evening celebrating one of reggae and dancehall’s most enduring icons.

For more information or to purchase concert tickets, visit Ticketmaster.