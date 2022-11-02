BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 31, 2022

This afternoon the Belize Bureau of Standards (BBS) issued a consumer advisory warning the public to remain vigilant of prices of goods and services being charged in light of the imminent landfall of Tropical Storm Lisa. The BBS states that it is common for some businesses to engage in “unscrupulous business practices” such as price gouging during and after natural disasters. It must be noted that consumers have also in a number of instances seen evidence of such practices by some business places in the days prior to the arrival of a storm as well.

The BBS urges consumers to keep receipts as proof of purchase, since those can serve as evidence to lodge a formal complaint against any business owner who engages in such gouging.

“For price-controlled goods, it is an offense for businesses to sell any such commodities above the maximum permissible price ceiling,” the release states. Reports of price gouging or any other unsavory business practice can be made at the Consumer Protection Hotline at 0-800-283-5587 or via email at [email protected]

Reports can also be made directly to the Supplies Control Unit at phone number 822-2648.

A list of the current price-controlled goods can be found at https://bbs.gov.bz/price-controlled-goods/.