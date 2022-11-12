Photo: Armando Cowo, Manager, Belize Poultry Association

While recent negative test results from reference labs in the US suggest that initial results which indicated the presence of Avian flu were false positives, both the Minister of Agriculture and the Belize Poultry Association say depopulating birds at affected farms was the proactive and responsible response to the test results.

by Khaila Gentle

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Nov. 9, 2022

Reports from earlier this week revealed that there may have been no case of Avian influenza in the country. That is because confirmatory tests sent to the National Veterinary Services Lab in Iowa, United States—the reference lab for the World Organization for Animal Health—came back negative, suggesting that the initial positive test results, which had come from the University of Georgia Poultry Development and Research Center (PDRC), were false positives.

“There’s no virus here,” said Armando Cowo, the Manager of the Belize Poultry Association, in an interview with our colleagues at KREM News this week.

Readers will recall the Avian influenza scare in September that led BAHA and the Ministry of Agriculture to implement measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease, including controlling the movement of poultry and poultry products from farms suspected to be infected, increasing surveillance of farms, and, most notably, depopulation of birds on the farms from which samples had been taken that produced positive test results.

In an AMANDALA article dated Thursday, September 15, 2022, we reported that, for the first time in almost seven years, an outbreak of Avian influenza had been identified in the country, specifically in the poultry population of a farm in the Blue Creek community. Two weeks earlier, the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) sent samples to the University of Georgia. Those samples tested positive for Avian influenza (Bird Flu), and so, with the knowledge that the disease is one of the most serious poultry diseases—and one with a potential for zoonosis—BAHA enacted its emergency response plan, fueled by a sense of urgency.

By mid-September, BAHA’s mitigation strategies had been approved by Cabinet and were being implemented, but confirmatory test results, along with genetic sequencing results, from the international reference lab in Iowa were still pending.

This week, it was confirmed that those tests from the NVSL in Iowa, came back negative, suggesting that the initial test results were false positives.

Back in September, Armando Cowo and the Poultry Association, while commending BAHA for their quick response, made vocal their opinion that the health authority might have been acting too quickly. Cowo had suggested that the authorities wait for confirmation from the NVSL before implementing drastic control measures like depopulation, which would ultimately lead to losses in the industry. He had advised that, following scientific protocol, BAHA should wait until it received final confirmation from the reference lab. The association, however, eventually supported BAHA’s decision due to the fact that confirmatory results were taking too long and the clock was ticking. Even now, Cowo says that, while there may have been losses (reportedly totaling $100,000), BAHA made the right decision in being proactive.

“We know for a fact that the process had been taking some time, and if it was a positive, positive, and we were still waiting for those results, then we would have been in bigger trouble,” he said.

The depopulation of birds led to reportedly $100,000 in losses. More than 24,000 birds from a farm in Blue Creek were killed, along with another 4,000 from a farm in Spanish Lookout. But the Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, says that, despite the losses, it was better to have acted quickly rather than waiting one month for confirmatory results.

“You have to understand how science behaves. We are guided by science. When we sent those samples to Georgia, they came back positive. Two tests were done and they were positive. Subsequent to that, I understand that another test was done by another lab, and it said that it was a false positive. But we cannot wait on confirmation from a lab one month down the road to act. If this is a disease that is threatening the entire poultry industry, then we have to act. And so BAHA as the frontline of animal health and plant health had to make very tough decisions,” he said.

In agreement with Minister Mai is Mr. Armando Cowo.

“We have to be cautious. It’s a deadly disease and we didn’t want it in the country … you have to take measures. You can’t wait. These labs are not working only for us, they have samples from all over the place. You join the line and you don’t know when you will get your results,” said Cowo.

Notably, Cowo has also expressed support for some type of arrangement to compensate the farmers who suffered losses as a result of the depopulation exercise.

“One farmer lost 24,100 birds. The other farmer lost 4,000 birds, and the third farmer it was a layer farm, layers providing eggs — he lost 2,240 birds. That’s roughly 30,000 birds, and they have a value. Just in the cost of those birds we are looking at in excess of $100,000 lost, and some people might say a hundred thousand dollars to the industry is not a lot, but to the individual farmers … and we are hoping that somehow, somewhere we can get some monies to help these people out … The law says, the Minister responsible for Agriculture may compensate. It’s discretionary, and what we are trying to do is trying to prepare a paper to make a policy change, because if you lose $100,000, would you call the authority and tell them next time you have a problem—‘hey, guys, I have a problem’—and lose another $100,000 or $200,000? That’s a food for thought. So, to encourage farmers to report, we have to find a mechanism whereby we can work together with the government and the private sector, help these farmers get back on their feet, so whenever there is another alert being called out, these fellows will cooperate with us,” Cowo told 7News’ Jules Vasquez.