Crime scene investigators process the area where Cornelius Francis of Upper Belle Eau Road in Belmont was shot dead by gunmen on Sunday. – ROGER JACOB

Cornelius Francis, 30, is one of five people murdered in the northern division on Sunday.

The Belmont man was shot and killed at around 12.30 pm.

Police said Francis, of Roget Street, was sitting at the side of Belle Eau Road when two men got out of a gold-coloured car and shot him. Francis fell into a drain and the men re-entered the car and escaped.

The area’s district medical officer (DMO) visited and declared Francis dead.

Police investigations are continuing.

On Sunday, four people in Diego Martin, including a three-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.