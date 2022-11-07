An alleged misunderstanding between a Berbice couple has led to the demise of a 30-year-old housewife between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning.

Dead is Oma Davi Virasamy of Lot 171 Bloomfield, New Housing Corentyne, Berbice while her reputed husband, Mahendra Paltoo also called ‘Ajay’ is in police custody assisting with investigations.

The incident occurred between 19:00h on Sunday and 04:40h on Monday. Upon his arrest, the suspect, told investigators that his wife was in the process of making up the bed for their child when she slipped and fell on a cutlass.

The cutlass was reportedly hidden between two mattresses in their bedroom. Nevertheless, he related that the woman received a cut on her right ankle, and as such, he assisted her to dress the wound after which she retired to bed.

He further claimed that he woke up at about 4:40h on Sunday and discovered his wife lying motionless.

However, after interrogation, confessed that he and the now-dead woman – his reputed wife – had a misunderstanding after she accused him of being unfaithful. At the time, he had collected a bottle of alcohol from a neighbour.

He claimed that during the argument, the woman pushed him, and in retaliation, he armed himself with a cutlass and dealt her several blows about the body.

She sustained injuries to her right ankle and other parts of her body including under her left eye. After the confession, he took the investigators to the area in the house where he committed the act.

He was taken to New Amsterdam Police Station where he is being further interrogated.