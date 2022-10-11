Mark Anderson,26, of Two Sisters Street Rise Hall Town Corentyne who was caught on camera chopping a friend over a bicycle was remanded to prison by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh on Tuesday.

Anderson appeared at Albion Magistrates Court where an Attempt to commit Murder charge was read to him. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge and was remanded until November 7.

Mark Anderson

It was reported that the cane harvester of Rose Hall Town and 56-year-old Lawerence Rodrigues, a labourer of the same community were having ongoing feuds.

Rodrigues reportedly removed his pedal cycle from in front of his premises, which caused the cane harvester to arm himself with a cutlass and subsequently dealt the victim several chops about his body.

Video footage captured on the incident showed the cane cutter unleashing several chops at Rodrigues who lay helpless on the ground and using the bicycle to bar off some of the chops.