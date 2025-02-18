News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Feb. 19, 2024: In a night that blended musical excellence with cultural celebration, reggae and dancehall legends Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul united for the first time on stage at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, on February 14. The Rock Away concert, produced by Jammins Events, Inc., brought thousands of fans together, many dressed in red, creating an electrifying atmosphere that paid tribute to the Caribbean community’s rich musical heritage.

Shaggy, Beres Hammond, & Sean Paul Make History at UBS Arena with Electrifying Performance

The night kicked off with a captivating performance from Shuga, whose soulful vocals and smooth delivery set the tone. She mesmerized the crowd with hits like “Love Doctor” and a flawless rendition of “No No No.”

Sean Paul then took the stage, igniting the crowd with his signature high-energy set. From “Get Busy” to “Temperature,” he kept fans on their feet, delivering hit after hit alongside his dynamic dancers.

Next, Shaggy commanded the stage, his unmistakable voice and charisma filling the arena. The crowd sang along to every word of “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel,” and “Boombastic.” Toward the end of his set, he welcomed Sean Paul back for a performance of their hit “Go Down Deh,” sending energy levels soaring.

Closing out the night, Beres Hammond, dressed in all white, delivered a soul-stirring performance. With his full band behind him, he serenaded the audience with classics like “Rockaway” and “Can’t Stop A Man,” providing the perfect balance to the high-energy dancehall moments earlier in the show. As the concert neared its end, Shaggy and Sean Paul returned to the stage, standing alongside Beres Hammond for a powerful finale—a historic moment uniting three of reggae and dancehall’s greatest icons.

Beyond the unforgettable performances, the event carried a meaningful cause. A portion of the proceeds will support the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI), providing scholarships for students at the University of the West Indies, ensuring that the night’s impact extends beyond the stage and into the future of Caribbean education.

See some of the performance HERE