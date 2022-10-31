Russia added Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands to its list of unfriendly states on Sunday.

In a statement, the Russian Government said that it added 11 British Overseas Territories to its unfriendly nations list due to sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom.

“Eleven more British Overseas Territories have been added to the list [of territories] that supported the sanctions imposed by the UK on Russia. These are Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Islands, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia and Turks and Caicos Islands,” the Russian government said.

Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Montserrat and Turks and Caicos Islands join Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands, who were added to the list shortly after sanctions were announced.

Bermuda had been on Moscow’s radar after its Civil Aviation Authority revoked the airworthiness certificates of over 740 Russian aircraft that are registered on the island.

The Bahamas is the only other Caribbean state on Russia’s unfriendly list.