News Americas, New York, NY, June 11, 2025: Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago have secured their spots in the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 following the conclusion of Second Round matches in Groups A and B on Tuesday.

The June 2025 match window brought the Second Round to a close, with group winners and runners-up advancing to the Third and Final Round of qualifying.

Group A: Bermuda Stuns Cuba to Advance

Bermuda clinched a crucial 2-1 win over Cuba at Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba. Djair Parfitt-Williams opened the scoring for Bermuda in the 6th minute, setting the tone early. Although Jorge Aguirre equalized for Cuba in the 58th minute, Reggie Lambe restored Bermuda’s lead in the 74th minute with a composed finish off a through ball from Ne-Jai Tucker.

This pivotal win allowed Bermuda to leapfrog Cuba and claim the second qualifying spot in the group.

Honduras also ended their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Antigua and Barbuda in Tegucigalpa. Getsel Montes opened the scoring with a header in the 49th minute, while Alexy Vega sealed the win with a long-range strike in the 80th minute.

Group B: Trinidad and Tobago Hold On Despite Loss

Trinidad and Tobago’s midfielder #19 Ajani Fortune and Costa Rica’s forward #09 Manfred Ugalde fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifier football match between Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago at the National stadium in San Jose on June 10, 2025. (Photo by Ezequiel BECERRA / AFP) (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

In Group B, Costa Rica topped Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 at Estadio Nacional in San José. Jeyland Mitchell and Warren Madrigal gave Los Ticos a commanding lead before Levi García pulled one back for Trinidad and Tobago in the 58th minute.

Despite the loss, the Soca Warriors retained second place in the group with seven points and a superior goal difference over Grenada, securing their place in the Final Round.

Costa Rica’s defender #03 Jeyland Mitchell (L) shoots and scores during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf qualifier football match between Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago at the National stadium in San Jose on June 10, 2025. (Photo by EZEQUIEL BECERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Grenada delivered a strong performance with a 3-2 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis. Tyreece Simpson gave the home side an early lead, but Grenada responded with goals from Regan Charles-Cook, Jermaine Francis, and Darius Johnson. Romaine Sawyer scored a late consolation for Saint Kitts and Nevis, but Grenada’s efforts fell just short of advancing.

With these results, Bermuda and Trinidad and Tobago join the other top teams from the region in the next and final stage of qualifying, keeping their World Cup 2026 dreams alive.

Meanwhile, Concacaf said in a statement that it “continues to maintain close and active coordination with local authorities, host venues, and participating national teams as the situation evolves in the Greater Los Angeles area.”

“The safety and well-being of all players, fans, and stakeholders remain the Confederation’s top priority. Concacaf is closely monitoring developments to ensure a safe, inclusive, and world-class tournament experience for everyone, beginning with the opening match on Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Los Angeles,” the statement added.