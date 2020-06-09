Best Family-Friendly Destinations In Latin America

By Elizabeth Skinner

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 9, 2020: Latin America has very beautiful destinations that a lot of people would like to explore one day, especially after the current pandemic. If you are a family man, there are brilliant destinations you can start planning to visit with your children that are safe with fun things to do. Here are 5 of those destinations for your post-Covid-19 vacay list:

Salar de Uyuni

Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, South America is a popular destination because of being the largest salt flat in the world and coming here with your family can be an educational experience.

Machu Picchu

If you would like to visit one of the seven world wonders with your children, book a tour to Machu Picchu in Peru. The destination is unique and quite popular around the world to the extent that it has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Iguazu Falls

Iguazu Falls are beautiful waterfalls at the border between Brazil and Argentina. Being here is a great experience; and if you hike with your children, they will enjoy this trip to the hilt.

Amazon Jungle

If you are traveling with children that are young adults, going to the Amazon jungle can be an adventure not to be missed. You can stick to a safe route instead of going on an absolute adventure because there are dangerous wild animals in this jungle. The Amazon rainforest, covering much of northwestern Brazil and extending into Colombia, Peru and other South American countries, is the world’s largest tropical rainforest, famed for its biodiversity.

The Galapagos

The Galapagos in Ecuador is a safe destination for children because it does not have as many wild animals and the beach is calm. If your kids snorkel, this is the best destination for them because there are beautiful fishes here.

These destinations are great adventures for families that like being outdoors or at the beach. You can book your next vacation in one of these destinations to get a fantastic experience in Latin American countries with the whole family – post Covid-19 of course.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Elizabeth Skinner is a college lecturer and has been in teaching for over a decade now. She dons many hats. Besides teaching, she’s also into academic writing where she assists students with thesis and dissertation writing, blogs for several sites, and is a popular YouTuber.