The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Walk for the Cure in Barbados was an incident-free success from the police standpoint.
Speaking to Loop News along the route through Waterford Bottom pass the first entrance to the National Botanical Gardens, Inspector Angus Cox said:
“It’s been running smoothly. We haven’t had any complaints of accidents.”
Asked if he thinks that Bajans were eagerly anticipating the return to the first in-person Walk for the Cure since the two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, he agreed wholeheartedly saying, “very much so!”
In respect to numbers, Inspector Cox said that from his viewpoint, “I believe Barbadians were looking forward to this because the numbers to us looking even greater than before.”
As to any issues along the route, he only pointed out that there was some traffic build-up in some areas due to the road closures, but he said that that should have been expected.
