Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Bike taxi operator, female pillion die in 2-vehicle Westmoreland crash

Some lingering concerns about ‘fire back’ stance of JCF, Chang

Young funeral director reported missing in St Andrew

Man dead from St Ann crash hailed as ‘respectful’ brother, jovial soul

Nomoredeals looks a good bet in Caymanas feature race

33 of 34 J’can fishermen caught in Colombian waters to be repatriated

HEART/NSTA Trust remains relevant – PM

INDECOM probing double fatal shooting by St James police

Several Charlie Smith footballers at KPH with ‘breathing issues’

KC, JC, Mona, and STATHS kick off quarterfinals with victories

Sunday Nov 06

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

32 minutes ago

File photo of the scene of a motorbike crash.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A bike taxi operator and a female pillion died after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a truck in Little London, Westmoreland on Friday.

The deceased are 47-year-old Rohan Stephens of Little London, and 56-year-old Lorna Grey of Savanna-la-Mar, both in Westmoreland.

Reports are that the motorcycle and the truck were both travelling in a southerly direction along the Broughton main road in Little London on Friday morning.

On reaching an intersection, Stephens who was driving the motorcycle, attempted to overtake the motor truck, which was in the process of making a right turn.

Stephens ended up losing control of the motorcycle, which collided with the truck.

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion sustained multiple injuries, and later died at hospital.

Vice Chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Dr Lucien Jones, in media interviews, said approximately 390 persons had died from road crashes up to Friday morning.

Some 487 persons died from road crashes in 2021.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Bike taxi operator, female pillion die in 2-vehicle Westmoreland crash

Jamaica News

Some lingering concerns about ‘fire back’ stance of JCF, Chang

Jamaica News

Young funeral director reported missing in St Andrew

More From

Business

Couple beefs up Portmore’s dining experience with Timber Lounge

When Sean-Paul Morgan and Kadian Thomas established a bar and grill three years ago in Portmore, St Catherine, the selling point they pitched to patrons was: “you don’t have to cross the toll for a go

Jamaica News

Cops identify two of the victims killed in Melrose Hill Bypass crash

13 others receiving treatment for injuries

Sport

Several Charlie Smith footballers at KPH with ‘breathing issues’

Several Charlie Smith High footballers were taken to the Kingston Public Hospital in downtown Kingston on Saturday afternoon.

Loop Sports has been informed that the players, who were experiencing ”

Jamaica News

Working not allowed when visiting the US on a tourist visa

Check out this weekly feature for practical tips and information on living in, working, studying, and visiting the USA.

Many people visit the US on visitor’s (tourist) visas, which are official

Our Endz

10 Jamaican schools that have been renamed

Name changes can come as a surprise to some people, especially when it comes to schools.

Take for instance the case of St James High.

This institution has been through the wringer over the years

Entertainment

What’s Up? Stacious is ‘flowing, growing and just living life’

Reggae-dancehall artiste Stacious is “flowing, balancing, working, growing, and just living life”.

The singjay, who is also a radio host and entrepreneur, talks about her entry into the music busin

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR