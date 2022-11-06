A bike taxi operator and a female pillion died after the motorcycle they were travelling on crashed into a truck in Little London, Westmoreland on Friday.

The deceased are 47-year-old Rohan Stephens of Little London, and 56-year-old Lorna Grey of Savanna-la-Mar, both in Westmoreland.

Reports are that the motorcycle and the truck were both travelling in a southerly direction along the Broughton main road in Little London on Friday morning.

On reaching an intersection, Stephens who was driving the motorcycle, attempted to overtake the motor truck, which was in the process of making a right turn.

Stephens ended up losing control of the motorcycle, which collided with the truck.

Both the motorcyclist and the pillion sustained multiple injuries, and later died at hospital.

Vice Chairman of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC), Dr Lucien Jones, in media interviews, said approximately 390 persons had died from road crashes up to Friday morning.

Some 487 persons died from road crashes in 2021.