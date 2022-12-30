BiographyMr. George T. Merrick31 st December, 1922Freemans Village

George T Merrick was born on 12/31/1922, at Cotton Estate, to parents Annetta Lee and Frank Merrick and was raised by his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Frederick, in Freeman’s Village.

He had three siblings. He attended school in Parham. George is a retired farmer andcarpenter.

He married Delores Cornwall in 1952, and from that union has 6 children, 22 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, and 3 great- great grand children.

He is a dedicated husband, and parent, who instilled in his family Godly discipline, strong and reliable work ethics.

He chooses to be governed by the 5th commandment, “Honor your mother and father that your days may be long in the land which the Lord your God has given you”

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP