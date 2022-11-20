Shonta? Barnett celebrated her 21st birthday by playing a supportive part in Barbados’ Men’s International Day Gentleman’s Ride.

Chatting with Loop at the first stop on the island ride, the birthday girl was full of joy as she received greetings and well wishes from almost everyone in the collection of bike camps that assembled in Warrens.

Shonta? was very happy to be a part of the day’s festivities.

when you fall down and you get them cuts, you does wanna say, ‘Mannn, I can’t do this’

She said that she came out not only because its her birthday but to also support her boyfriend who rides and to support her good friend Fabian Reeves, who is the leader of Black Knight Riders.

Shonta? said she got into the bike life through her boyfriend. “He loves bikes so he got me into bikes. Now I love bikes.”

Asked what’s the most challenging part of riding a motorcycle, without hesitation and with a laugh, she blurted out, “The hardest part about learning to ride is when you fall down.” But she encouraged all girls and women and anyone who is interested in riding to get back up. She said that she started to learn about a year ago and then took what she deems a bad fall off her boyfriend’s bike. She admitted it after that, “I didn’t ride for a couple of months but I’m learning again and it’s like starting all over but I really want this.”

To encourage anyone else who wants to be a biker person, she urged, “Know your strengths…if you choose to persevere in the things that you love, you’ll get it!” Because on the flip side, with a big smile, she said the best part about learning to ride is “Riding!” She just advised everyone to get the training and teaching from the best riders and wear your protection – “all yours pads”.

Additionally, Shonta? shared that it’s not just how she feels when riding a bike that keeps her coming back, but it’s the camaraderie.

She said, “Honestly, when you fall down and you get them cuts, you does wanna say, ‘Mannn, I can’t do this’ and walk along, but then again, in the back of your mind you be like I need to this because my passion is riding and I want to be a part of a good biker family and make yourself known.”

She said, bikes are “not bad” and with her biker family she always has lots of laugh and great fun.

The ride went from Warrens through St Michael and various communities and is set to culminate at Bushy Park. There were 13 bikes with 15 participants at the start of the day’s ride. Invited to take part in the ride were Black Knight Riders, Tridents, Aliens, Rising Suns, 246 Bike Life, Freedom Riders, Dirty South Empire and some unattached bike enthusiast friends of the clubs joined in as well.